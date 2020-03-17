UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires 11,400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 616.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,326.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $118.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,807.84. 10,889,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,672.00 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,978.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,840.25. The company has a market cap of $899.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

