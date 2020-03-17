UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires 175,600 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 844.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175,600 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.