UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires 190,000 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up about 0.7% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.25% of Dropbox worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,409 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,983,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,311,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,128,000 after buying an additional 175,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after buying an additional 428,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,079,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after buying an additional 160,155 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. 5,713,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.