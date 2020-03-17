UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires 31,300 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Outfront Media worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Outfront Media by 35.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,203,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,349. Outfront Media Inc has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $31.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

