UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $32.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.18. 1,214,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,749. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $440.72 and a 12 month high of $657.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $613.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 95.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock worth $19,973,623. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra increased their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.26.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

