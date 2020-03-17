UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Shares in Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCOU. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $5,347,000.

Shares of Healthcare Merger stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 59,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Healthcare Merger Company Profile

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

