UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 72,747 GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GDS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GDS by 173.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 70,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GDS by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GDS by 90.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in GDS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in GDS by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $65.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

