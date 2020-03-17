UBS Oconnor LLC Boosts Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.15% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HTA traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. 2,663,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,978. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

