UBS Oconnor LLC Boosts Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 238.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $12.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.77. 1,050,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $361.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

