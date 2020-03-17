UBS Oconnor LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.23% of MGM Growth Properties worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

NYSE MGP traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. 7,250,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.69%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,696.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

