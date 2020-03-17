UBS Oconnor LLC Buys 154,900 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 152.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.09% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $230,036,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,917 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,088 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,263 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,342. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $814,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,570.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,390,701 shares of company stock worth $39,091,642. 27.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

