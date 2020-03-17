UBS Oconnor LLC Buys 37,500 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.13. 6,339,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $85.05 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 105.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. BOCOM International downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.