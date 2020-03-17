UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 1,400,000 PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,186,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PropTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,563,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in PropTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000.

Get PropTech Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:PTACU remained flat at $$10.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50. PropTech Acquisition Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

About PropTech Acquisition

PropTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU).

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.