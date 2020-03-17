UBS Oconnor LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.20% of Cloudera worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NYSE:CLDR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,429,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cloudera Inc has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $1,951,835.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,087,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,243. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.