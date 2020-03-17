UBS Oconnor LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.13% of Eastgroup Properties worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded up $11.79 on Tuesday, reaching $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,220. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.86. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $86.59 and a twelve month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

