UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.10% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. FMR LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,277,000 after acquiring an additional 601,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150,514 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 253.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 648,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wood & Company raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of HIW traded up $4.37 on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. 1,726,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,014. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

