UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 221.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.07% of NVR worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 25.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3,655.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NVR by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NVR by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total transaction of $7,677,493.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,292,339.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

NVR stock traded down $50.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,271.55. The company had a trading volume of 99,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,100.50 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,774.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,730.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $58.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

