UBS Oconnor LLC Has $19.50 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.8% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,362,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $149.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,200,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,458,563. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.00 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average of $196.70. The company has a market cap of $425.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

