UBS Oconnor LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 91,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,445,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,958. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

