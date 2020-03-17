UBS Oconnor LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,878,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 105.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $110,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,814.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

