UBS Oconnor LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 913,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 808,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,762,000 after acquiring an additional 233,744 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 413,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,182 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $18.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.59. 1,988,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.54. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $162.06 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

