UBS Oconnor LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $6.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,598,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,934. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.85. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

