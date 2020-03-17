UBS Oconnor LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Mimecast worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 551,849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,467,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,182,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $5,772,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

MIME traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,487. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.09, a PEG ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mimecast Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

