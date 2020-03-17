UBS Oconnor LLC Has $8.18 Million Stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.13% of InterXion worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in InterXion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INXN remained flat at $$77.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66. InterXion Holding NV has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

