UBS Oconnor LLC Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 173.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,563 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,460,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded up $7.40 on Tuesday, hitting $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $77.03 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

