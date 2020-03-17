UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $11.03 Million in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 765,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,031,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Yext as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Yext by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Yext by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Yext by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Yext by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,778,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,698,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $38,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

