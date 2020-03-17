UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $5.08 Million in Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000.

Shares of SAQNU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43.

Software Acquisition Group Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

