UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $5.13 Million in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.41% of Livent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. 4,522,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,946. Livent Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

