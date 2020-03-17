UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $8.45 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.28% of Agree Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 742,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,190. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

In related news, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.