UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $8.68 Million in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.10% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,642 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.22. 1,074,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,333. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $55.49 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

