UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $16.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.46. 5,230,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,369. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $134.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

