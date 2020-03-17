UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.11% of Albemarle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Albemarle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Shares of ALB traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,059,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,548. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

