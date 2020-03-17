UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,916,000. CHP Merger makes up 1.0% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHPMU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPMU traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 255,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,974. CHP Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.49.

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

