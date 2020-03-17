UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 46,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. First Analysis lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

PANW traded up $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,326. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.12 and a 200-day moving average of $222.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $133.84 and a 1-year high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at $205,560,275.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

