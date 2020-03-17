UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 102,300 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 114.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.05% of Duke Realty worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. 3,443,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,702. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

