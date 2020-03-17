UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 104,600 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 361.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.14% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,866,000 after buying an additional 1,843,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,005 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,056,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,399,000 after acquiring an additional 390,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,926,000 after acquiring an additional 282,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $99,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. 2,032,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.