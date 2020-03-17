UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 39,423 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,423 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.10% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after acquiring an additional 73,897 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 61,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,567. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 118.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.