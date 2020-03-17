UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 450,000 Shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) by 268.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Tortoise Acquisition worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Get Tortoise Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SHLL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,726. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.08.

Tortoise Acquisition Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.