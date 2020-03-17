UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 51,181 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,181 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,247,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,743,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.85. The stock has a market cap of $470.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TH Capital boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

