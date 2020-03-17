UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 575,000 Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.33% of SmileDirectClub worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,362,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4.37. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

