UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Holdings in CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,000. CIIG Merger makes up 0.7% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIICU. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,015,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,212,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,080,000.

OTCMKTS:CIICU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,420. CIIG Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40.

CIIG Merger Company Profile

CIIG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

