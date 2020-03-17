UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 109,100 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 109,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Terreno Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 85.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 76,609 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 106,341 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE TRNO traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. 720,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

