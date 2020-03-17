UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 35,000 Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.06% of Mongodb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Mongodb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth $6,211,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the third quarter worth $11,144,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.08.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $300,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,254.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $221,744.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,331.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,727 shares of company stock valued at $30,837,031. Company insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $15.55 on Tuesday, hitting $114.52. 2,135,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,862. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.98.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

