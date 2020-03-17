UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 400,000 GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXGXU. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 474.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 67,731 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GX Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 809.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 445,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 646,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:GXGXU remained flat at $$10.60 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

GX Acquisition Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

