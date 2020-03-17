UBS Oconnor LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2,342.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,328 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,828 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.10% of LYFT worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in LYFT by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. 18,837,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,282,085. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised LYFT to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

