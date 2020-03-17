UBS Oconnor LLC Raises Stock Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.21% of National Health Investors worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,729,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In related news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 940,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.