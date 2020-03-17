UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.38% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. 1,931,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,498. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

