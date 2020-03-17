UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PS Business Parks worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 84,511 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 497.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

NYSE:PSB traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,477. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

