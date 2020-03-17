UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 1,215,829 Shares of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215,829 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 3.24% of Mosaic Acquisition worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $27,066,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,135,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 49,745 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 1,888.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 994,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 944,407 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 57,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $528,000.

Shares of MOSC stock remained flat at $$9.90 on Tuesday. 176,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,325. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

In other Mosaic Acquisition news, CEO David M. Maura bought 4,058 shares of Mosaic Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $41,675.66. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 100,000 shares of Mosaic Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 435,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,829.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Mosaic Acquisition from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Mosaic Acquisition

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

