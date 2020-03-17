UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after buying an additional 251,444 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,384,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

NYSE:SUI traded up $10.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.